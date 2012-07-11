Investor Alert: AMERIGROUP Corporation (NYSE:AGP) Takeover Investigation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in AMERIGROUP Corporation (NYSE:AGP) shares was announced concerning whether the offer by WellPoint, Inc to acquire AMERIGROUP at $92.00 per NYSE:AGP shares and the takeover process are unfair to investors in NYSE:AGP shares.



Investors who purchased shares of AMERIGROUP Corporation (NYSE:AGP) prior to July 9, 2012, and currently hold any of those (NYSE:AGP shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of AMERIGROUP Corporation breached their fiduciary duties owed NYSE:AGP investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



On July 9, 2012, Amerigroup Corporation (NYSE: AGP) and WellPoint, Inc. (NYSE: WLP)announced that they have entered into an agreement through which WellPoint will acquire Amerigroup. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, WellPoint will pay $92.00 per share in cash to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Amerigroup for a transaction value of approximately $4.9 billion.



However, at least one analyst has set the high target price for NYSE:AGP shares at $95.00 per share. Furthermore, AMERIGROUP’s performance improved in recent years. In fact, AMERIGROUP Corporation (NYSE:AGP) reported that its annual Revenue rose from $4.36billion in 2008 to $6.3billion in 2011 and its Net Loss of $56.62million in ’08 turned into a Net Income of $195.62million in 2011. Shares of AMERIGROUP Corporation (NYSE:AGP) grew from as low as $18.10 per share in October 2008 to as high as $73.90 per share in July 2011.



Therefore the investigation for NYSE:AGP investors concerns whether the proposed transaction is unfair to AMERIGROUP stockholders. Specifically, the investigation focuses on whether the AMERIGROUP Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



