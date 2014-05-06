Investor Alert: CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Under Investigation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) shares over potential securities laws violations by CommVault Systems and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced .



If you purchased shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT), you have certain options and you should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) concerning whether a series of statements by CommVault Systems regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



On April 25, 2014, CommVault Systems, Inc. announced its fourth quarter and fiscal 2014 financial results.



CommVault Systems, Inc. reported that its Total Revenue rose from $314.78 million for the 12 months period that ended on March 31, 2011 to $586.34 million for the 12 months period that ended on March 31, 2014 and that its respective Net income increased from $21.00 million to $64.06 million Shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. declined from $68.98 per share on April 24, 2014, to $47.47 per share on April 25, 2014 and continued to decline to $45.34 per share on April 29, 2014.



On May 2, 2014, NASDAQ:CVLT shares closed at $49.58 per share.



Those who purchased shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com