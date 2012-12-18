Investor Alert: Investigation of Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of current long term stockholders in shares of Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of Hometrust Bancshares Inc in connection with the Company’s 2013 Omnibus Incentive Plan.



Investors who are current long-term stockholders in shares of Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 – 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain directors potentially breached their fiduciary duties in connection with their conduct in seeking shareholders’ approval for the Company’s 2013 Omnibus Incentive Plan.



In the Proxy Statement filed by Hometrust Bancshares Inc with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) the Board of Directors recommends that Hometrust’s shareholders vote to approve the Company’s 2013 Omnibus Incentive Plan to authorize up to 2,962,400 shares of common stock to be utilized for awards of stock options, stock appreciation rights and restricted stock awards.



According to the investigation the issuance of the additional shares could have a substantial dilutive effect on the shares of Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) common stock.



Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) reported that its Net Loss of $14.74 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2011 turned into a Net Income of $4.53 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2012.



Shares of Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) grew from $11.93 per share in July 2012 to as high as $13.65 per share in late October 2012.



The total compensation of certain top officials of Hometrust Bancshares increased between 2011 and 2012. For instance, the Chairman and CEO’s pay increased from over $528,000 in 2011 to over $745,000 in 2012 and the President and COO’s compensation rose from over $400,000 in 2011 to over $706,000 in 2012.



On December 12, 2012, NASDAQ:HTBI shares closed at $13.05 per share.



