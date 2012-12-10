Investor Alert: Neptune Technologies & Bioressources-Ord (NASDAQ:NEPT) Under Investigation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Neptune Technologies & Bioressources-Ord (NASDAQ:NEPT) shares over potential securities laws violations by Neptune Technologies & Bioressources-Ord and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced .



Investors who purchased shares of Neptune Technologies & Bioressources-Ord (NASDAQ:NEPT), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 – 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Neptune Technologies & Bioressources-Ord (NASDAQ:NEPT) concerning whether a series of statements by Neptune Technologies & Bioressources-Ord regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Shares of Neptune Technologies & Bioressources-Ord (NASDAQ:NEPT) grew from as low as $0.36 per share in Nov. 2008 to as high as $4.94 per share in July 2012.



However, then on Nov. 12, 2012 Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. (" Neptune ") (Nasdaq:NEPT) (TSX:NTB) reported that in the afternoon of November 8, 2012, an explosion and fire destroyed its production plant located in Sherbrooke, Québec, Canada. Three employees were fatally injured. Eighteen other people were transported to the hospital, four of whom were severely injured.



Then on November 26, 2012, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources-Ord disclosed that on November 16, 2012, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources-Ord received from the Québec Ministry of Environment a notice alleging environmental non-compliance relating to specific equipment acquisitions by Neptune and its plant expansion.



Shares of Neptune Technologies & Bioressources-Ord (NASDAQ:NEPT) declined from almost $5 per share in July to as low as $2.321 per share on November 27, 2012.



On December 7, 2012, NASDAQ:NEPT shares closed at $2.71 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Neptune Technologies & Bioressources-Ord (NASDAQ:NEPT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosenfeld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com