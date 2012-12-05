Investor Alert: Young Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:YDNT) Takeover Under Investigation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in Young Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:YDNT) shares was announced concerning whether the offer by Linden Capital Partners to acquire Young Innovations, Inc. for a value of approximately $39.50 per NASDAQ:YDNT share and the takeover process are unfair to investors in NASDAQ:YDNT shares.



Investors who purchased shares of Young Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:YDNT) prior to December 4, 2012, and currently hold any of those NASDAQ:YDNT shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of Young Innovations, Inc. breached their fiduciary duties owed NASDAQ:YDNT investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



On December 4, 2012 Young Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:YDNT) announced that it has entered into an agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of Linden Capital Partners. Under the terms of the agreement, holders of outstanding shares of common stock of Young Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:YDNT) will receive $39.50 per share.



However, following the takeover news NASDAQ:YDNT shares jumped on Dec. 4, 2012 to as high as $39.83 per share, thus above the current offer. Therefore the investigation a law firm concerns whether the proposed transaction is unfair to NASDAQ:YDNT stockholders.



Furthermore, Young Innovations’ financial performance improved recently. For instance, Young Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:YDNT) reported that its annual Revenue rose from $97.74 million in 2009 to $106.23 million in 2011 and its Net Income increased from $13.48 million in 2009 to $16.45 million in 2011. In addition, shares of Young Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:YDNT) grew at an exceptional growth rate. NASDAQ:YDNT shares grew from as low as $11.50 per share in later November 2008 to as high as $39.10 in late September 2012.



Therefore, the investigation specifically focuses on whether the Young Innovations Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



Those who are current investors in Young Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:YDNT), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



