Investor in Bridgepoint Education Inc (NYSE:BPI) Files Lawsuit Against Directors over Accreditation Status

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- An investor who currently holds shares Bridgepoint Education Inc (NYSE:BPI) filed a lawsuit against directors of Bridgepoint Education Inc over alleged breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term stockholders in shares of Bridgepoint Education Inc (NYSE:BPI) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



Bridgepoint is the parent company of Ashford University and University of the Rockies. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants misrepresented the schools' accreditation status, and eligibility for federal income.



Bridgepoint Education Inc (NYSE:BPI) reported that its annual Revenue rose from $218.29million in 2008 to $9986.17million in 2012 and its Net Income increased from $26.43million in 2008 to $127.96million in 2012.



On December 10, 2013, NYSE:BPI shares closed at $18.26 per share.



Those who are current long term stockholders in shares of Bridgepoint Education Inc (NYSE:BPI), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com