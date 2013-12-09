Investor Investigation of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) over Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duties

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) was announced concerning potential securities laws violations committed by Big Lots, Inc. when it made certain representations about the company's business, operations and financial prospects.



Investors who are current long term stockholders of shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) have certain options and are encouraged to contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 – 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns, among other things, whether certain officers and directors of Big Lots breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



On December 5, 2013, Big Lots, Inc. reported a consolidated loss from continuing operations of $9.5 million, for the third quarter of fiscal 2013 ended November 2, 2013, which compares to a consolidated loss from continuing operations of $6.0 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2012. Among other things, Big Lots, Inc. also announced its plan to close its Canadian operations and updated its fiscal 2013 guidance.



Shares of Big Lots, Inc. declined from $38.99 per share on December 3, 2013, to $31.58 per share on December 6, 2013.



Those who purchased shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com