Investor Investigation of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) over Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duties

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in NASDAQ:ISRG shares was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Intuitive Surgical, Inc.



Investors who are current long term stockholders in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Intuitive Surgical officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders by, among other things, failing to implement adequate internal controls.



Intuitive Surgical, Inc. currently faces a lawsuit over alleges violations of Federal Securities Laws. The plaintiff alleges that defendants issued between October 19, 2011 and April 18, 2013 a series of allegedly materially false and misleading statements highlighting the purported safety and effectiveness of the da Vinci Surgical System, while concomitantly announcing quarter after quarter of record financial results. The plaintiff says that as a result of defendants’ efforts to conceal significant safety and efficacy problems with the da Vinci Surgical System and their statements concerning Intuitive Surgical’s business metrics and financial prospects, Intuitive Surgical stock traded at inflated prices between October 19, 2011 and April 18, 2013, reaching a high of nearly $595 per share in intraday trading by April 18, 2012. Furthermore, the plaintiff claims that while Intuitive Surgical’s stock was inflated between October 19, 2011 and April 18, 2013, certain Intuitive Surgical’s senior executives sold close to 410,000 shares of their personally held Intuitive stock for proceeds of more than $218.6 million.



Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) declined from as high as $583.67 per share in February 2013 to $360.94 in October 2013.



On November 12, 2013, NASDAQ:ISRG shares closed at $396.04 per share.



Those who are current long term investors in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com