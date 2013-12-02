Investor Investigation of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in NASDAQ:MRVL shares was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Marvell Technology Group Ltd.



Investors who are current long term stockholders in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Marvell Technology Group officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) reported that its Total Revenue declined from over $3.61 billion for the 52 weeks period that ended on Jan. 29, 2011 to over $3.16 billion for the 53 weeks period that ended on Feb. 2, 2013 and that its respective Net Income decreased from $904.13 million to $306.58 million.



Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) closed on Nov. 29, 2013 at $14.23 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com