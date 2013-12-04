Investor Investigation of Peregrine Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:PSMI)

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2013 -- An investigation for investors in NASDAQ:PSMI shares over potential violations of Federal Securities laws by Peregrine Semiconductor in connection certain financial statements was announced.



If you purchased shares of Peregrine Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:PSMI), you have certain options and you should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain statements regarding Peregrine Semiconductor’s business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Shares of Peregrine Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:PSMI) declined from $18.74 per share in September 2012 to as low as $8.03 in November 2013.



On December 3, 2013, NASDAQW:PSMI shares closed at $8.95 per share, which is significantly below its current 52 week high of $17.74 .



Those who purchased shares of Peregrine Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:PSMI), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com