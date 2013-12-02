Investor Investigation of PharMerica Corporation (NYSE:PMC) over Potential Securities Laws Violations Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of PharMerica Corporation (NYSE:PMC) shares over potential securities laws violations by PharMerica and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of PharMerica Corporation (NYSE:PMC) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of PharMerica Corporation (NYSE:PMC) concerning whether a series of statements by PharMerica Corporation regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



PharMerica Corporation reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from over $2.08 billion in 2011 to over $1.83 billion in 2012 and that its respective Net Income declined from $23.40 million to $2.90 million.



Shares of PharMerica Corporation (NYSE:PMC) closed on November 29, 2013, at $22.58 per share.



Those who purchased shares of PharMerica Corporation have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com