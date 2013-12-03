Investor Investigation of the Fresh Market Inc (NASDAQ:TFM) Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of The Fresh Market Inc (NASDAQ:TFM) shares over potential securities laws violations by The Fresh Market Inc and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of The Fresh Market Inc (NASDAQ:TFM) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of The Fresh Market Inc (NASDAQ:TFM) concerning whether a series of statements by The Fresh Market Inc (NASDAQ:TFM. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



The Fresh Market Inc reported that its Total Revenue rose from over $1.1 billion for the 52 weeks period that ended on Jan. 29, 2012 to over $1.32 billion for the 52 weeks period that ended on Jan. 27, 2013 andf that its respective Net Income increased from $51.40 million to $64.13 million.



On November 21, 2013, The Fresh Market Inc announced its unaudited sales and earnings results for its thirteen week third quarter ended October 27, 2013.



Shares of The Fresh Market Inc (NASDAQ:TFM) declined from $50.40 per share on November 21, 2013, to $40.19 per share on November 22, 2013, respectively $39.21 per share on November 26, 2013.



Those who purchased shares of The Fresh Market Inc have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com