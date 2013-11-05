Investor Investigation of the Phoenix Companies, Inc. (NYSE:PNX) over Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duties Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in NYSE:PNX shares is ongoing concerning whether certain Phoenix Companies officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties.



Hartford, CT based The Phoenix Companies, Inc. is a holding company that provides through its subsidiaries life insurance and annuity products through independent agents and financial advisors



If you purchased shares of The Phoenix Companies, Inc. (NYSE:PNX) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns, among other things, whether certain Phoenix Companies officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



On November 8, 2012, Phoenix Companies Inc. announced it is postponing the release of its third quarter 2012 financial results and conference call scheduled. Phoenix Companies Inc. also disclosed that it will restate its GAAP financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2011, 2010 and 2009, the interim periods for 2011, and the first and second quarters of 2012.



Shares of The Phoenix Companies, Inc. declined from $29.77 per share on Nov. 6, 2012 to as low as $21.06 per share on Nov. 27, 2012.



On November 4, 2013, NYSE:PNX shares closed at $38.14 per share.



Those who are current long term stockholders in The Phoenix Companies, Inc. shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com