Investor Investigation of Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- An investigation for investors of NASDAQ:ULTA shares concerning over potential violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. was announced.



If you purchased shares of Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA), you have certain options and you should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain statements regarding by Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance’s business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. reported that its Total Revenue increased from over $1.22 billion for the 52 weeks period that ended on Jan. 30, 2010 to over $2.22 billion for the 53 weeks period that ended on Feb. 2, 2013, and that its respective Net Income increased from $39.36 million to $172.55 million.



Shares of Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) grew from under $18 in early 2010 to as high as over $130 per share in November 2013.



Then on December 5, 2013, Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. announced its third quarter 2013 results. Among other things, Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. also issued its outlook for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2013.



Shares of Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) dropped from over $125 per share on December 5, 2013, to $92.69 per share on December 6, 2013.



Those who purchased shares of Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosenfeld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com