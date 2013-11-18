Investor Investigation of World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) over Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duties

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) shares was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at World Acceptance Corp.



Investors who are current long term stockholders in World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain World Acceptance Officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders by, among other things, failing to implement adequate internal controls.



On July 3, 2013, World Acceptance Corp. announced that it would be unable to timely file a complete Annual Report for the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2013 with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



Shares of World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) dropped from $88.71 per share on July 3, 2013, to $75.30 per share on July 9, 2013.



Those who purchased shares of World Acceptance Corp. have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com