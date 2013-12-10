Investor Investigation over Stock Drop of Shares of InterCloud Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ICLD)

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of InterCloud Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ICLD) shares over potential securities laws violations by InterCloud Systems Inc and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



If you purchased shares of InterCloud Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ICLD), you have certain options and you should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of InterCloud Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ICLD) concerning whether a series of statements by InterCloud Systems regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



InterCloud Systems Inc reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $2.81 million in 2011 to $17.24 million in 2012. InterCloud Systems Inc reported $11.46 million in Total Revenue for the first quarter 2013 and $12.40 million Total Revenue for the second quarter 2013. On November 14, 2013, InterCloud Systems Inc reported its third quarter 2013 results.



Shares of InterCloud Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ICLD) grew from $2.41 per share on Nov. 14, 2013, to $16.552 per share on November 18, 2013.



Then on Nov. 26, 2013, InterCloud Systems Inc announced that it eliminated more than $6 million in balance sheet liabilities and on Dec. 2, 2013, InterCloud Systems Inc announced that it continues to reduce its balance sheet liabilities.



Shares of InterCloud Systems Inc declined from almost $17 per share in November to $7.50 per share on December 3, 2013.



On December 9, 2013, InterCloud Systems Inc shares closed at $8.80 per share.



Those who purchased shares of InterCloud Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ICLD), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com