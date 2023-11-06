Investor Notice: Deadline on November 13, 2023 Coming Up in Lawsuit Against Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART)

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2023 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on November 13, 2023 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART).



Investors who purchased shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: November 13, 2023. NASDAQ: IART stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART) common shares between March 11, 2019 and May 22, 2023, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between March 11, 2019 and May 22, 2023, the defendants failed to disclose to investors that Integra had failed to take sufficient measures to remediate the violations identified by the FDA in the 2018 Form 483, 2019 Warning Letter, and the 2021 Form 483, that as a result of those deficiencies, since March 2018, all products manufactured in the Boston Facility had the potential for higher-than-permitted levels of endotoxin and would need to be recalled, that the Company was not making progress towards obtaining its PMA indication for SurgiMend, in part, because the manufacturing site that would produce the PMA product, the Boston Facility, was in continued violation of the FDA standards that Integra failed to rectify years after the initial notice of the violations and as a result the facility had to be shutdown to correct those ongoing deficiencies, and that as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



