Investor Relations Recruiters Across Hong Kong

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2021 -- The past 12 months have had plenty of lessons for investor relations recruiters - in particular, that change is constant. This is especially apparent from trends that are emerging in areas such as corporate and investment banking. An increasingly competitive and swiftly changing landscape represents one of these trends, with the launch of Hong Kong's first virtual bank a prime example of just how fast the industry here is moving to get ahead. Digital transformation is another key trend that will drive development within the sector over the next year, bringing with it benefits in terms of operational efficiencies and opportunities to reach new customers. Perhaps predictably, non-financial risks are another burgeoning trend in the banking and financial services sector in Hong Kong for 2021. However, this is not purely limited to those risks associated with the pandemic but climate, culture and cyber risks too.



Established in 2004, Selby Jennings is one of a small number of specialist investor relations recruiters with extensive expertise in the Hong Kong region. As an embedded local financial services recruiter, the firm has capability across a number of different areas, including private wealth management, risk management, financial technology and investment management. Working with organisations large and small in Hong Kong, Selby Jennings provides streamlined recruitment services via a range of multi-hire, permanent and contract solutions at a time when bespoke perspectives are most needed. The firm's consultants are extensively trained and work with best-in-class technology. Selby Jennings is an experienced local financial services recruiter in Hong Kong and also part of a team of more than 750 internationally with a reach that extends to more than 60 countries. As part of the Phaidon International Group the firm is the go-to recruitment partner for hundreds of diverse organisations.



Selby Jennings consultants are fully committed to re-imagining the way that hiring is handled and this innovative approach makes them highly effective investor relations recruiters. This has included adapting the firm's offering to continue to support candidates and clients throughout the pandemic, from providing more virtual support to helping to develop new strategies for talent acquisition in the light of changing market conditions and risk perspectives. There are roles available with Selby Jennings HK throughout the Hong Kong region, as well as further afield - the firm works with a broad spectrum of businesses, from agile start-ups to dynamic international names in financial services. Some of the opportunities that can be accessed via Selby Jennings HK include: Equity Execution Quant, Business Compliance [Private Bank], VP Regulatory Compliance [Private Bank], Trust Manager [Professional Firm], Company Secretarial Manager [Professional Firm], AVP/VC KYC Compliance [Private Bank] and L2 Wintel/Windows System Engineer.



"The banking and financial services sector experienced challenging conditions in 2020 - as did the firms supporting recruitment within it. However, we have learned a lot from the past 12 months and continue to use this knowledge to develop more extensive and effective support in our unwavering commitment to clients and candidates," commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "we are confident that our team can help all our clients continue to virtually secure and retain talent and optimise the potential that business critical talent has to offer in this dynamic industry."



