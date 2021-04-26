Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Investor Relationship Management Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Investor Relationship Management Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Investor Relationship Management Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Vertice Technologies, LLC (United States), Ledgex Systems (United States), Foundersuite, Inc. (United States), Imagineer Technology Group (United States), Allvue Systems (United States), iPR Software, Inc. (United States), Temenos AG (United States), Confirmit (United States).



Definition:

Investor management software is a software that manages the relationships that businesses, typically financial services institutions, have with their investors. It performs various functions including everything from organizing investor newsletter creation to targeting potential new investors and more. This software contains targeting and surveillance tools, which leverage market data to churn out potential investors to target. It has numerous benefits such as complex relationship and interested party mapping, detailed investor transactions and valuations, e-signature and online document and compliance submissions, automated PPM generator, streamlined mail-merging and other benefits.

In December 2019, RealPage, Inc., a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry, has announced that it has acquired Investor Management Services, LLC (â€œIMSâ€). IMS provides an Investor Relationship Management (IRM) platform with an investor dashboard, an investor portal to manage investor relations, and a comprehensive waterfall engine for distributions.



Market Trend:

Increased Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions



Market Drivers:

Increased Numerous Applications of Investor Relationship Management Software

Ease of Use and Implementation of the Software

Increasing Use of Investor Relationship Management Software in Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



Opportunities:

Technological Upgradation in Investor Relationship Management Software

Growing Demand from End-user Industry



The Global Investor Relationship Management Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Enterprise (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Deployment (Cloud-based, On-Premise), Subscription (Annual Subscription, Monthly Subscription, Other)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Investor Relationship Management Software Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Investor Relationship Management Software market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Investor Relationship Management Software Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Investor Relationship Management Software

Chapter 4: Presenting the Investor Relationship Management Software Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Investor Relationship Management Software market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



