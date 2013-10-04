Investor's Alert - Abbey PLC (LON:ABBY), ALSTOM UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY), Brazil Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRZG), Siga Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:SGAE)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Abbey PLC (LON:ABBY), ALSTOM UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY), Brazil Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRZG), Siga Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:SGAE).



Abbey PLC (LON:ABBY) Its closing price was $728.93 after losing -1.40% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 3.12 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 40.00 million shares. Abbey plc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the building and property development, plant hire and property rental.



Will ABBY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



ALSTOM UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) percentage change plunged -4.53% to close at $3.37 with the total traded volume of 147.519 shares while its average volume of 391.057 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $3.05 - $4.60, while its day lowest price was $3.34. The share price hit the day highest price of $3.39.



Will ALSMY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Brazil Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRZG) traded on volume of 84.75 million shares in the last session against average volume of 19.98 million shares. The company closed at $0.0007 by scoring 16.67%. In the last three months the stock was down -56.25%. Brazil Gold Corp. is engaged in reviewing mineral exploration. The Company has a Letter of Intent with Mineracao Rio De Padreas Ltda to acquire up to 100% of Mineracao’s interests in the Luziania Gold Project located in Goias State, Brazil.



Will BRZG Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Siga Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:SGAE) started its last trading session with the price of $0.03 and closed at $0.0260 by scoring 15.56%. The stock traded with total volume of 1.70 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 572.407 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at -4.46. Day range for the stock was $0.02 and $0.03. Siga Resources, Inc. (Siga) is a start-up, pre-exploration-stage company. The Company is engaged in the search for gold and related minerals. It has one claim call the Valolo Claim located in Fiji.



Will SGAE Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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