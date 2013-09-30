Investor's Alert: AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV), the Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG), iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond (ETF) (NYSEARCA:TLT), Safeway Inc. (NYSE:SWY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV), The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG), iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond (ETF) (NYSEARCA:TLT), Safeway Inc. (NYSE:SWY)



AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV), decreased -1.49% and closed at $44.33 on a traded volume of 6.62 million shares, in comparison to 4.31 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over29.77%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $70.28 million and its total outstanding shares are 1.59million.



Will ABBV Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



AbbVie Inc. (AbbVie) is a research-based pharmaceuticals company. The Company discovers, develops, and commercializes advanced therapies.



The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG), plunged -1.08% and closed at $77.21 on a traded volume of 5.56 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 7.03 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up0.29%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $76.77 and $77.75.



Has PG Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G) is focused on providing consumer packaged goods. The Company’s products are sold in more than 180 countries and territories around the world primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, salons, e-commerce and high-frequency stores, the neighborhood stores which serve many consumers in developing markets.



iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond (ETF) (NYSEARCA:TLT), jumped up0.24 % and closed at $106.56. So far in three months, the stock is up 0.24%. The 52-week range for the stock is $102.11 and $127.19 and during the previous trading session it marked$106.82 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $106.29 and the overall traded volume that day was 2.42 million shares.



Will TLT Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years.



Safeway Inc. (NYSE:SWY) after opening its shares at the price of $32.32, dropped -0.89% to close the day at $32.25. The stock ended on a traded volume of 6.31 million shares, in comparison to 6.02 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $15.00 and $32.72 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $32.43. It started the day at $32.32.



Will SWY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Safeway Inc. (Safeway) is a food and drug retailer in North America.



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