Investor's Alert: Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI), FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL), First Niagara Financial Group , Marvell Technology Group Ltd

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI), FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL), First Niagara Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FNFG), Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).



Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI), increased0.17% and closed at $17.34 on a traded volume of 5.55 million shares, in comparison to 6.28 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over63.28%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $12.06 million and its total outstanding shares are695.29 million.



Will ATVI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Activision Blizzard, Inc. publishes online, personal computer (PC), console, handheld, and mobile interactive entertainment products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and Distribution.



FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL), plunged -2.01% and closed at $1.46 on a traded volume of 5.49 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.86 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up15.87%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $1.44 and $1.57.



Has FCEL Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



FuelCell Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation.



First Niagara Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FNFG), jumped up0.18 % and closed at $11.13. So far in three months, the stock is up 4.02%. The 52-week range for the stock is $7.08 and $11.21 and during the previous trading session it marked$11.18 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $11.12 and the overall traded volume that day was 5.36 million shares.



Will FNFG Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



First Niagara Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Niagara Bank, N.A. that provides retail and commercial banking, and other financial services to individuals, families, and businesses.



Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) after opening its shares at the price of $11.94, jumped up0.76% to close the day at $11.96. The stock ended on a traded volume of 5.21 million shares, in comparison to 6.64 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $6.98 and $13.51 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $12.04. It started the day at $11.94.



Why Should Investors Buy MRVL After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone ARM-based microprocessor integrated circuits.



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