Investor's Alert: Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE), Life Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LIFE), SolarCity Corp (NASDAQ:SCTY), Arkansas Best Corporation (NASDAQ:ABFS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE), Life Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LIFE), SolarCity Corp (NASDAQ:SCTY), Arkansas Best Corporation (NASDAQ:ABFS)



Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) opened its shares at the price of $47.38 for the day. Its closing price was $47.18 after losing -0.69% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.89 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.79 million shares. The beta of ADBE stands at1.49.

Adobe Systems Incorporated (Adobe) is a diversified software company. The Company offers a line of software and services used by professionals, marketers, knowledge workers.



Will ADBE Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Life Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LIFE) percentage change surged +0.15% to close at $74.81 with the total traded volume of 1.88 million shares, and average volume of 1.61 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $45.67 - $74.98, while its day lowest price was $74.71 and it hit its day highest price at $74.81.

Life Technologies Corporation (Life Technologies) is a global life sciences company.



For How Long LIFE will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



SolarCity Corp (NASDAQ:SCTY) started its trading session with the price of $39.01 and closed at $38.34 by scoring +1.13%. SCTY’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.88 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 2.27 million shares. Day range of the stock was $38.16 -$39.16.

SolarCity Corporation (SolarCity) is engaged in the design, installation and sale or lease of solar energy systems to residential and commercial customers, or sale of electricity generated by solar energy systems to customers.



For How Long SCTY’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Arkansas Best Corporation (NASDAQ:ABFS) ended its day with the gain of +16.18% and closed at the price of $22.90 after opening at $20.00. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.87 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 557,176.00 shares.

Arkansas Best Corporation is a provider of freight transportation services and solutions. The Company operates in five segments: Freight Transportation, Premium Logistics and Expedited Freight Services.



Will ABFS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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