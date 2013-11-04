Investor's Alert: Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE), Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX), Ciena Corporation (NASDAQ:CIEN), Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (ADR)(NASDAQ:CTRP)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE), Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX), Ciena Corporation (NASDAQ:CIEN), Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (ADR)(NASDAQ:CTRP)



Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) opened its shares at the price of $54.61 for the day. Its closing price was $54.61 after gaining +0.72 for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2.72 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 3.82 million shares. The beta of ADBE stands at1.45. Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Digital Media, Digital Marketing, and Print and Publishing.



For How Long ADBE will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) percentage change surged +3.17% to close at $38.03 with the total traded volume of 2.70 million shares, and average volume of 2.96 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $19.93 - $38.24, while its day lowest price was $36.91 and it hit its day highest price at $38.24. Yandex N.V. operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers a range of search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information.



For How Long YNDX’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Ciena Corporation (NASDAQ:CIEN) started its trading session with the price of $23.26 and closed at $23.25 by scoring -0.09%. CIEN’s stocks traded with total volume of 2.71 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 3.40 million shares. The beta of CIEN stands at 2.33. Day range of the stock was $22.85 -$23.50. Ciena Corporation provides communications networking equipment, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, and management of voice, video, and data traffic worldwide.



Has CIEN Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (ADR)(NASDAQ:CTRP) ended its day with the gain of +1.24% and closed at the price of $54.93 after opening at $54.90. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 2.67 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.79 million shares. Ctrip.com International, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides travel service for hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in the People’s Republic of China.



For How Long CTRP’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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