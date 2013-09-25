Investor's Alert -Advanced Cell Technology, Inc.(OTCMKTS:ACTC), American Petro-Hunter Inc (OTCMKTS:AAPH), Colorado Ceramic Tile, Inc.(OTCBB:CTLE), Tesco PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TSCDY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Advanced Cell Technology, Inc.(OTCMKTS:ACTC), American Petro-Hunter Inc (OTCMKTS:AAPH), Colorado Ceramic Tile, Inc.(OTCBB:CTLE), Tesco PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TSCDY)



Advanced Cell Technology, Inc.(OTCMKTS:ACTC) shares traded down -1.33% during the current trading session, hitting $0.0670 recently.The share price of ACTC is currently trading within the range of $0.07 to $0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $173.07 million, whereas its total outstanding shares are 2.56 billion. Advanced Cell Technology, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of human embryonic and adult stem cell technology in the field of regenerative medicine.



Has ACTC Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



American Petro-Hunter Inc (OTCMKTS:AAPH) shares traded down -38.57% during the current trading session, hitting $0.0430 recently. The share price of AAPH is currently trading within the range of $0.04 to $0.08. Company’s beta value stands at 9.64 points.



AAPH current trading volume is 2.15 million, while its average volume is 394,172.00 shares. American Petro-Hunter Inc. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. It holds interests in the North Oklahoma Mississippi and South Oklahoma projects in Oklahoma.



Has AAPH Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Colorado Ceramic Tile, Inc.(OTCBB:CTLE) is trading with an upsurge of 10.64%, along with the trading price of $0.0520 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $0.05.



NOK recently gained a volume of 1.30 million shares, while its average volume is 961,831.00 shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $0.04 - $1.52, while today, up until 12:51PM, its minimum price was $0.04. Nano Labs Corp. focuses on the acquisition of coatings and laminates made from nanotechnology for its own use or licensing to others. The company was formerly known as Colorado Ceramic Tile, Inc. and changed its name to Nano Labs Corp. in April 2012. Nano Labs Corp. was founded in 1995 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.



For How Long CTLE Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Tesco PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TSCDY) stock hit its highest price at $17.53, after starting its trade at $17.50. Company reported an increase of -3.05% at the price of $17.49 recently and its current day range is from $17.40 to $17.53.



TSCDY total market capitalization remained $46.86 billion, along with the total outstanding shares of 2.69 billion. Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. It operates stores that primarily offer food, general merchandise, clothing, and electrical products. The company also provides retail banking, financial, and insurance services.



Will TSCDY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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