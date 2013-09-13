Investor's Alert - Aeropostale Inc (NYSE:ARO), JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd. (ADR) (NASDAQ:JASO), Opexa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OPXA), E TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Aeropostale Inc (NYSE:ARO), JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd. (ADR) (NASDAQ:JASO), Opexa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OPXA), E TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC)



Aeropostale Inc (NYSE:ARO) volume of 3.32 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 4.87 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $7.78 - $17.10 and the day range was $8.60 - $8.81.The stock opened the session at $8.72, remained amid the day range of $8.60 - $8.81, and closed the session at $8.68. The stock showed a negative performance of -0.80% in previous trading session. Aéropostale, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mall-based specialty retailer of casual apparel and accessories. It provides a collection of apparel, including graphic t-shirts, tops, bottoms, sweaters, jeans, outerwear, and accessories for 14 to 17 year-old young women and men.



Has ARO Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



In previous session, JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd. (ADR) (NASDAQ:JASO) traded 1.74 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 2.30 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $2.91 - $11.40. The stock was a bear and dropped -5.20%, while its closing price stayed at $8.56. The market capitalization of the stock remained 69.25 million. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive +80.21%. JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, marketing, and sale of solar power products based on crystalline silicon technologies.



Has JASO Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Opexa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OPXA) volume of the stock was 1.72 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 2.65 million shares. The stock boosted +2.40% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $1.71. The stock traded 1.72 million shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 2.65 million shares. Opexa Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops personalized cellular therapies to treat multiple sclerosis (MS) based on its proprietary T-cell technology. Its leading therapy candidate includes Tcelna, a novel T-cell immunotherapy, which is in Phase IIb clinical development for the treatment of patients with secondary progressive MS.



Will OPXA Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



E TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) traded with volume of 1.74 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 3.18 million shares. The stock decreased -0.12% and finished the trading at $17.00. The market capitalization of the stock remained 4.88 billion. The beta of the stock remained 2.28. E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides online brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand in the United States.



Will ETFC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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