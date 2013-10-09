Investor's Alert - AIA Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGIY), Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXPW), Societe Generale SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:SCGLY), Panasonic Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS:PCRFY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: AIA Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGIY), Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXPW), Societe Generale SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:SCGLY), Panasonic Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS:PCRFY).



AIA Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) opened its last trade at the price of $19.15. Its closing price was $18.86 after losing -0.53% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 82.351 shares, while its average trading volume remained 48.708 shares. AIA Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides various products and services for insurance, protection, savings, investment, and retirement needs of individuals and businesses.



Will AAGIY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXPW) percentage change plunged -4.60% to close at $0.108 with the total traded volume of 927.512 shares while its average volume of 662.382 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.10 - $0.38, while its day lowest price was $0.10. The share price hit the day highest price of $0.12. Axion Power International, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of advanced energy storage devices and components based on its patented PbC Technology.



Will AXPW Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Societe Generale SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) traded on volume of 121.774 shares in the last session against average volume of 70.154 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $10.53 and closed at $10.37 by scoring -2.35%. In the last three months the stock was up 45.65% while its 52 week range of the stock was $5.76 - $10.68. Societe Generale Group provides retail banking, specialized financial and insurance, private banking, investment management, and corporate and investment banking services worldwide.



Will SCGLY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Panasonic Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) started its last trading session with the price of $9.34 and closed at $9.36 by scoring 0.86%. The stock traded with total volume of 174.156 shares, while the average trading volume remained 149.088 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 0.98. Day range for the stock was $9.34 and $9.38. Panasonic Corporation manufactures, markets, and distributes various electronic products under the Panasonic brand worldwide.



Will PCRFY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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