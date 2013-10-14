Investor's Alert - AIA Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGIY), Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIY), Strikeforce Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:SFOR), ECOtality Inc (OTCMKTS:ECTYQ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: AIA Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGIY), Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIY), Strikeforce Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:SFOR), ECOtality Inc (OTCMKTS:ECTYQ).



AIA Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) opened its last trade at the price of $19.64. Its closing price was $19.70 after gaining 1.03% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 27.350 shares, while its average trading volume remained 52.659 shares. AIA Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides various products and services for insurance, protection, savings, investment, and retirement needs of individuals and businesses.



Will AAGIY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIY) percentage change plunged -0.28% to close at $79.40 with the total traded volume of 22.385 shares while its average volume of 174.005 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $45.00 - $79.65, while its day lowest price was $79.00. The share price hit the day highest price of $79.50. Daimler AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, distributes, and sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles, trucks, vans, buses, and related spare parts and accessories worldwide.



Will DDAIY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Strikeforce Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:SFOR) traded on volume of 86.51 million shares in the last session against average volume of 59.78 million shares. The company closed at $0.0007 by scoring -22.22%. In the last three months the stock was down -50%. StrikeForce Technologies, Inc., a software development and services company, provides a suite of integrated computer network security products using proprietary technology worldwide.



Will SFOR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



ECOtality Inc (OTCMKTS:ECTYQ) started its last trading session with the price of $0.05 and closed at $0.0630 by scoring 18.87%. The stock traded with total volume of 560.813 shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.65 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.97. Day range for the stock was $0.05 and $0.08. ECOtality, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, manufacturing, testing, and commercializing electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy storage systems in the United States and internationally.



Will ECTYQ Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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