Investor's Alert - Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM), Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST), NetEase, Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ:NTES), Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc - Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM), Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST), NetEase, Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ:NTES), Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc - Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:JAZZ)



Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) gained volume of 1.36M shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.81M shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $32.63 - $48.47 and the day range was $45.68 - $46.44, recently. The stock opened the session at $45.74, remained amid the day range of $45.68 - $46.44, and its recent trading price was $46.29. The stock showed a positive performance of 0.17% in its trading session. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (Akamai) provides content delivery and cloud infrastructure services for the delivery of content and applications over the Internet.



What was the Moving Force behind AKAM on Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on AKAM



In the recent trading session, Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) traded 1.32M shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.48M shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $93.51 - $120.20. The stock trading price stayed at $111.96. The market capitalization of the stock remained 48.89B. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive 10.76. Costco Wholesale Corporation (Costco) with its subsidiaries is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, and through majority owned subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea.



For How Long COST will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



NetEase, Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ:NTES) volume of the stock was 1.31M shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 709,062.00 shares. The stock declined -2.36% in its recent trading session, at the trading price of $72.45. The stock traded 1.31M shares and its average volume remained 709,062.00 shares. NetEase, Inc. is a holding company. The Company is an Internet technology company. The Company provides its Internet and wireless value-added applications,



Will NTES Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc - Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:JAZZ) traded with volume of 1.29M shares and the average volume of the stock remained 694,427.00 shares. The stock advanced 2.49% and was recently trading at $83.60. The market capitalization of the stock remained 4.74 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and other countries.



Why Should Investors Buy JAZZ After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/