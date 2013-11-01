Investor's Alert: Altera Corporation (NASDAQ:ALTR), Canadian Solar Inc.(NASDAQ:CSIQ), NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI), Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Altera Corporation (NASDAQ:ALTR), Canadian Solar Inc.(NASDAQ:CSIQ), NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI), Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)



Altera Corporation (NASDAQ:ALTR) opened its shares at the price of $33.29 for the day. Its closing price was $33.60 after gaining +0.39% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 3.16 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 3.01 million shares. The beta of ALTR stands at1.09. Altera Corporation, a semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and markets programmable logic devices (PLD).



Why Should Investors Buy ALTR After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Canadian Solar Inc.(NASDAQ:CSIQ) percentage change plunged -1.33% to close at $23.00 with the total traded volume of 3.16 million shares, and average volume of 3.89 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $1.95 - $25.56, while its day lowest price was $22.02 and it hit its day highest price at $23.68. Canadian Solar Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of solar power products worldwide.



Will CSIQ Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) started its trading session with the price of $41.12 and closed at $42.14 by scoring +2.06%. NXPI’s stocks traded with total volume of 3.06 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 3.03 million shares. The beta of NXPI stands at 3.08. Day range of the stock was $41.01 -$42.63. NXP Semiconductors N.V. provides mixed signal and standard product solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security.



For How Long NXPI will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) ended its day with the loss of -0.08% and closed at the price of $42.26 after opening at $42.23. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 3.02 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.21million shares. Paychex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payroll, human resource, insurance, and benefits outsourcing solutions for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Germany.



Why Should Investors Buy PAYX After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



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