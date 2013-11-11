Investor's Alert - AMERICAN COMMUNITY (OTCMKTS:ACYD), United Treatment Centers Inc(OTCMKTS:UTRM), REWARDS NEXUS, INC (OTCMKTS:ERNI), Aden Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:ADSU

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: AMERICAN COMMUNITY (OTCMKTS:ACYD), United Treatment Centers Inc (OTCMKTS:UTRM), REWARDS NEXUS, INC (OTCMKTS:ERNI), Aden Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:ADSU)



AMERICAN COMMUNITY (OTCMKTS:ACYD) shares traded up +1.89% during the current trading session, hitting $0.0540 recently.



The share price of ACYD is currently trading within the range of $0.04 to $0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $134.27 million. Company’s beta value stands at -1.93 points. WIALAN Technologies, LLC operates as a software and hardware integrator that manufactures industrial grade wireless equipment to enable the deployment of IP base services.



What was the Moving Force behind ACYD On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on ACYD



United Treatment Centers Inc(OTCMKTS:UTRM) shares traded up +50.00% during the current trading session, hitting $0.0006 recently. The share price of UTRM is currently trading within the range of $0.01 to $0.02. Company’s beta value stands at -11.42 points.



Nokia’s current trading volume is 232.22 million, while its average volume is 4.54 million shares. United Treatment Centers, Inc. is engaged in offering medical and dental services. The Company focuses on developing an oral care product, a waterless toothbrush in the United States. The Company in affiliation with Boro Medical, P.C.



For How Long UTRM will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



REWARDS NEXUS, INC (OTCMKTS:ERNI) is trading with an drop of -37.23%, along with the trading price of $0.145 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $0.23.



ERNI recently gained a volume of 608,078.00 shares, while its average volume is 176,166.00 shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $0.07 - $0.75. Rewards Nexus Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the loyalty/rewards industry. The company offers the Earn IQ rewards program, a marketing solution that allows consumers to purchase items online or physically from participating retailers in the Earn IQ network and earn points based on their total bill, primarily focusing on the dining and entertainment sector.



Why Should Investors Buy ERNI After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Aden Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:ADSU) stock hit its highest price at $0.04, after starting its trade at $0.03. Company reported a decrease of -72.36% at the price of $0.0115 recently and its current day range is from $0.01to $0.04.



ADSU total market capitalization remained $1.09 billion, along with the total outstanding shares of 95.19 million. Aden Solutions Inc. is a development-stage company. The Company focuses on acting as a service provider within the luxury travel market. It seeks to offer travel packages and concierge services to its clients.



Will ADSU Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/