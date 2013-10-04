Investor's Alert - Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY), Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:TSM), SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD), Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY), Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:TSM), SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD), Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX).



Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) opened its last trade at the price of $11.70. Its closing price was $11.72 after losing -0.26% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 10.84 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 11.85 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 0.21. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (Annaly) owns, manage, and finance a portfolio of real estate related investments, including mortgage pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs), Agency callable debentures, and other securities representing interests in or obligations backed by pools of mortgage loans.



Will NLY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:TSM) percentage change surged 1.32% to close at $17.70 with the total traded volume of 10.56 million shares while its average volume of 8.80 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $15.00 - $20.30, while its day lowest price was $17.51. The share price hit the day highest price of $17.85. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is principally engaged in the research, development, manufacture and distribution of integrated circuit (IC) related products. The Company operates its businesses in two segments: foundry and other.



Will TSM Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) traded on volume of 10.39 million shares in the last session against average volume of 8.56 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $6.20 and closed at $6.05 by scoring -2.26%. In the last three months the stock was up 23.47% while its 52 week range of the stock was $4.52 - $7.49. SandRidge Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in development and production activities in the Mid-Continent, Gulf of Mexico and Permian Basin in west Texas.



Will SD Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) started its last trading session with the price of $11.74 and closed at $11.66 by scoring -0.77%. The stock traded with total volume of 10.56 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 15.08 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.30. Day range for the stock was $11.50 and $11.82. Boston Scientific Corporation is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of medical devices that are used in a range of interventional medical specialties. During the year ended December 31, 2011, its products were offered for sale by seven core businesses



Will BSX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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