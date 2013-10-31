Investor's Alert: ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR), iShares MSCI Taiwan Index (ETF)(NYSEARCA:EWT), Trina Solar Limited (ADR)(NYSE:TSL), VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN (NYSEARCA:TVIX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR), iShares MSCI Taiwan Index (ETF)(NYSEARCA:EWT), Trina Solar Limited (ADR)(NYSE:TSL), VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN (NYSEARCA:TVIX)



ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) opened its shares at the price of $4.10 for the day. Its closing price was $4.06 after losing -0.98% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 5.86 million shares, while its average trading volume 5.25 million shares. The beta of ARR stands at0.69.



Has ARR Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



iShares MSCI Taiwan Index (ETF)(NYSEARCA:EWT) percentage change plunged -0.27% to close at $14.52 with the total traded volume of 2.38 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $12.49- $14.65, while its day lowest price was $14.47 and it hit its day highest price at $14.65.



Has EWT Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Trina Solar Limited (ADR)(NYSE:TSL) started its trading session with the price of $15.56 and closed at $14.69 by scoring -4.30%. TSL’s stocks traded with total volume of 5.72 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 5.91 million shares. The beta of TSL stands at 3.06. Day range of the stock was $14.46 -$15.86. Trina Solar Limited, an integrated solar-power products manufacturer, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of photovoltaic (PV) modules worldwide.



Has TSL Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN (NYSEARCA:TVIX) ended its day with the gain of +1.70% and closed at the price of $11.36 after opening at $11.19. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 804,486.00 shares.



For How Long TVIX’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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