Investor's Alert: Associated Banc Corp (NASDAQ:ASBC), Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.(NASDAQ:PTEN), Astex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:ASTX), Aruba Networks, Inc.(NASDAQ:ARUN),

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Associated Banc Corp (NASDAQ:ASBC), Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN), Astex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTX), Aruba Networks Inc.(NASDAQ:ARUN),



Associated Banc Corp (NASDAQ:ASBC) opened its shares at the price of $17.01 for the day. Its closing price was $16.95 after losing -0.76% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.16million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.02 million shares. The beta of ASBC stands at0.56.



Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, offers various banking and nonbanking financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota.



Has ASBC Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up?Find Out Here



Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.(NASDAQ:PTEN) percentage change plunged -1.99% to close at $19.18 with the total traded volume of 1.16 million shares, and average volume of 2.76 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $14.59 - $25.48, while its day lowest price was $19.15 and it hit its day highest price at $19.59.



Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada.



Why Should Investors Buy PTEN After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Astex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTX) started its trading session with the price of $5.05and closed at $5.38 by scoring +7.39%. ASTX’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.17million shares, while the average trading volume remained 998,060.00 shares. The beta of ASTX stands at 1.14. Day range of the stock was $5.05 -$5.40.



Astex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics with a focus on oncology and hematology using its fragment-based drug discovery platform, Pyramid.



Will ASTX Continue To Move Higher?Find Out Here



Aruba Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARUN) ended its day with the loss-1.40% and closed at the price of $18.37 after opening at $18.65. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.17 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.02 million shares.



Aruba Networks, Inc. provides network access solutions for the mobile enterprises worldwide. It offers ArubaOS, an operating system software for wired, wireless, and remote access products for integrating user-based security,



Will ARUN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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