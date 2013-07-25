Investor's Alert - Bayside Corp(OTCMKTS:BYSD), Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY), KV Pharmaceutical Co(OTCMKTS:KVPHQ), NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Bayside Corp(OTCMKTS:BYSD), Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY), KV Pharmaceutical Co(OTCMKTS:KVPHQ), NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK)



Bayside Corp(OTCMKTS:BYSD) ended its day with the gain of +186.96% and closed at the price of $0.0132 after opening at $0.0049. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 143.16M shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.21M shares. Bayside Corporation, an early stage oil and gas development company, engages in discovering and producing oil and natural gas properties primarily in the United States. It specializes in the acquisition, drilling, rework, re-completion,



Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 780,838.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 901,534.00 shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $67.16 for the day and its closing price was $67.09 after decline -0.15% for the day. Nestle SA is a Switzerland-based holding company of the Nestle Group (the Group) and is principally engaged in the development and production of food and beverage.



KV Pharmaceutical Co(OTCMKTS:KVPHQ) traded with volume of 3.31M shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 1.06M shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.21 and closed at $0.300 by scoring +42.86%. K-V Pharmaceutical Company (KV), is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, acquires and markets branded and generic/non-branded prescription pharmaceutical products. The Company focuses on women’s health care products.



NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK) stock traded with total volume of 6.82M shares, while the average trading volume remained 12.5M shares. NTEK started its trading session with the price of $0.07 and closed at $0.0590 after decline -14.49%. NanoTech Entertainment, Inc. (NanoTech), formerly Aldar Group, Inc., is a provider of gaming technology for the coin-op arcade, casino gaming and consumer gaming markets.



