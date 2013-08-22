Investor's Alert - BHP Billiton Limited (ADR)(NYSE:BHP), McDonald's Corporation(NYSE:MCD), Coach, Inc.(NYSE:COH), ICICI Bank Limited (ADR)(NYSE:IBN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: BHP Billiton Limited (ADR)(NYSE:BHP), McDonald's Corporation(NYSE:MCD), Coach, Inc.(NYSE:COH), ICICI Bank Limited (ADR)(NYSE:IBN)



BHP Billiton Limited (ADR)(NYSE:BHP) decreased -3.26% and closed at $63.46 on a traded volume of 16,050.00 shares, in comparison to 1.97 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down -19.08%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $101.90 Billion and its total outstanding shares are 1.61 Billion. BHP Billiton Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified natural resources company worldwide.



Has BHP Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



McDonald's Corporation(NYSE:MCD) plunged -0.41% and closed at $95.11 on a traded volume of 3.43 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 4.51 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -6.88%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $95.11 and $95.82. McDonald?s Corporation franchises and operates McDonald's restaurants in the United States, Europe, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, and Latin America. Its restaurants offer various food items, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menus.



Has MCD Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Coach, Inc.(NYSE:COH) jumped up +0.52% and closed at $52.33. So far in three months, the stock is down -12.2%. The 52-week range for the stock is $45.87 and $63.24 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $52.94. Its introductory price for the day was $52.09, with the overall traded volume of 3.39 million shares. Coach, Inc. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of handbags, accessories, wearables, footwear, jewelry, sunwear, travel bags, watches, and fragrances for women and men in the United States and internationally.



Will COH Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



ICICI Bank Limited (ADR)(NYSE:IBN), after opening its shares at the price of $27.39, dropped -4.17% to close at $26.65 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 3.37 million shares, in comparison to 2.21 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $26.50 and $48.44 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $27.39. Its introductory price for the day was $27.39. ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services to corporate and retail customers in 19 countries, including India.



Why Should Investors Buy IBN After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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