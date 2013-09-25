Investor's Alert: BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT), Aastrom Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASTM), Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD), Dyax Corp

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT), Aastrom Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASTM), Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD), Dyax Corp. (NASDAQ:DYAX).



BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT), increased/14.05% and closed at $10.47 on a traded volume of 2.40 million shares, in comparison to 732,650 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 359.21%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $267.52 million and its total outstanding shares are 25.55 million.



Will BEAT Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



BioTelemetry, Inc. provides cardiac monitoring, cardiac monitoring device manufacturing, and cardiac core laboratory services. The company operates in three segments: Patient Services, Product, and Research Services.



Aastrom Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASTM), plunged -0.96% and closed at $0.278 on a traded volume of 2.39 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.97 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -38.22%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $0.28 and $0.29.



Has ASTM Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Aastrom Biosciences, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the development of patient-specific, cell products for use in the treatment of severe, chronic ischemic cardiovascular diseases.



Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD), dropped down -0.54% and closed at $16.58. So far in three months, the stock is up 16.76%. The 52-week range for the stock is $10.99 and $17.53 and during the previous trading session it marked$16.81 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $16.57 and the overall traded volume that day was 2.39 million shares.



Has STLD Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Steel Dynamics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling and Ferrous Resources Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations.



Dyax Corp. (NASDAQ:DYAX) after opening its shares at the price of $5.93, jumped up2.02% to close the day at $6.06. The stock ended on a traded volume of 2.37 million shares, in comparison to 759,580 shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $2.24 and $6.22 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $6.22. It started the day at $5.93.



Why Should Investors Buy DYAX After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Dyax Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of treatments for plasma kallikrein-mediated (PKM) angioedemas. It offers KALBITOR for the treatment of acute attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE).



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