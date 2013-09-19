Investor's Alert - BURBERRY GROUP PLC (OTCMKTS: BURBY), TAG Oil Ltd (OTCMKTS: TAOIF), Societe Generale SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS: SCGL), PACIFIC RUBIALES EGY (OTCMKTS: PEGFF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: BURBERRY GROUP PLC (OTCMKTS: BURBY), TAG Oil Ltd (OTCMKTS: TAOIF), Societe Generale SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS: SCGL), PACIFIC RUBIALES EGY (OTCMKTS: PEGFF).



BURBERRY GROUP PLC (OTCMKTS: BURBY) opened its last trade at the price of $51.35. Its closing price was $51.70 after gaining 1.10% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 187.825 shares, while its average trading volume remained 55.994 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.14.



Burberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, sources, manufactures, and markets luxury apparel and accessories for men, women, and children primarily in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific.



Will BURBY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



TAG Oil Ltd (OTCMKTS: TAOIF) percentage change surged 2.09% increased to close at $4.40 with the total traded volume of 58.839 shares. That activity was more than average volume of 26.649 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $2.67- $8.14, while its day lowest price was $4.31. The share price hit the day highest price of $4.44.



TAG Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in New Zealand.



Will TAOIF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Societe Generale SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS: SCGL) traded on volume of 82.429 shares in the last session against average volume of 152.566 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $10.12 and closed at $10.43 by scoring 4.46% increased. In the last three months the stock was up 33.38 %



Will SCGL Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



PACIFIC RUBIALES EGY (OTCMKTS: PEGFF) started its last trading session with the price of $19.56 and closed at $20.15 by scoring 3.51% increased. The stock traded with total volume of 36.500 shares, while the average trading volume remained 26.211 shares. Day range for the stock was $19.56 -$20.21.



Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia, Peru, Guatemala, Brazil, Papua New Guinea, and Guyana.



Will PEGFF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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