Investor's Alert - Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO), Endeavour Silver Corp. (CAN) (NYSE:EXK), Alerian Mlp (NYSEARCA:AMLP), Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO), Endeavour Silver Corp. (CAN) (NYSE:EXK), Alerian Mlp (NYSEARCA:AMLP), Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ).



Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) opened its last trade at the price of $12.43. Its closing price was $12.08 after losing -2.97% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2.83 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.28 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 0.45.



Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States.



Will CMO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Endeavour Silver Corp. (CAN) (NYSE:EXK) percentage change plunged -8.38% to close at $4.48 with the total traded volume of 2.82 million shares. That activity was more than average volume of 2.14 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $2.88 - $10.73, while its day lowest price was $4.45. The share price hit the day highest price of $4.81.



Endeavour Silver Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. It produces silver-gold from its underground mines.



Will EXK Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Alerian Mlp (NYSEARCA:AMLP) traded on volume of 6.90 shares in the last session against average volume of 348.045 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $17.64 and closed at $17.54 by scoring -0.45%.In the last three months the stock was up 1.45% while its 52 week range of the stock was $15.43 - $18.36.



ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index).



Will AMLP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) started its last trading session with the price of $10.64 and closed at $-10.48 by scoring -1.60%. The stock traded with total volume of 2.75 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.94 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.64. Day range for the stock was $10.45 -$10.65.



Cousins Properties Incorporated, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, develops, and manages real estate portfolio, as well as performs certain real estate-related services in the United States.



Will CUZ Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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