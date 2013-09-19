Investor's Alert - Cerner Corporation(NASDAQ:CERN ), Apollo Group Inc(NASDAQ:APOL), TW Telecom Inc(NASDAQ:TWTC), Dunkin Brands Group Inc(NASDAQ:DNKN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Cerner Corporation(NASDAQ:CERN ), Apollo Group Inc(NASDAQ:APOL), TW Telecom Inc(NASDAQ:TWTC), Dunkin Brands Group Inc(NASDAQ:DNKN)



Cerner Corporation(NASDAQ:CERN) increased 50.18% and closed at $49.57 on a traded volume of 1.21 million shares, in comparison to 1.23 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 30.21%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $17.01 billion and its total outstanding shares are 343.11 million. Cerner Corporation designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts, and supports healthcare information technology, healthcare devices, hardware, and content solutions for healthcare organizations and consumers worldwide.



What was the Moving Force behind CERN On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on CERN



Apollo Group Inc(NASDAQ:APOL) soared 0.81% and closed at $21.19 on a traded volume of 1.20 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.82 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 4.91%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $20.75 and $21.43. Apollo Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online and on-campus educational programs and services at the undergraduate, master?s, and doctoral levels.



For How Long APOL will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



TW Telecom Inc(NASDAQ:TWTC) dropped down -0.17% and closed at $29.89. So far in three months, the stock is up 3.99%. The 52-week range for the stock is $23.65 and $30.70 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $30.12. Its introductory price for the day was $30.00, with the overall traded volume of 1.04 million shares. tw telecom inc. engages in the provision of managed network services in the United States. The company offers data networking, converged, Internet protocol based virtual private network (IP VPN), and Internet access services.



For How Long TWTC Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Dunkin Brands Group Inc(NASDAQ:DNKN) after opening its shares at the price of $46.30, dropped -0.69% to close at $45.89for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.17million shares, in comparison to 583,314.00 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $28.50 and $46.50 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $46.50. Its introductory price for the day was $46.30. Dunkin? Brands Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Dunkin? Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands worldwide.



Will DNKN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/