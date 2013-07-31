Investor's Alert: Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK), Bristol Myers Squibb Co.(NYSE:BMY), Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI), Nokia Corporation (ADR)(NYSE:NOK)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK), Bristol Myers Squibb Co.(NYSE:BMY),Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI), Nokia Corporation (ADR)(NYSE:NOK)



Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) opened its shares at the price of $22.76 for the day. Its closing price was $23.05 after gaining +1.32% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 10.17 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 8.49 million shares. The beta of CHK stands at1.53.



Chesapeake Energy Corporation (Chesapeake) is a natural gas and oil exploration and production company.



Why Should Investors Buy CHK After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Bristol Myers Squibb Co.(NYSE:BMY) percentage change plunged -0.98% to close at $43.33 with the total traded volume of 9.84 million shares, more than average volume of 8.45 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $30.64 - $49.57, while its day lowest price was $43.04 and it hit its day highest price at $44.05.



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMS) is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of biopharmaceutical products on a global basis.



Has BMY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) ended its day with the loss of -0.49% and closed at the price of $18.18 after opening at $18.25. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 9.74 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 7.89 million shares.



Activision, Inc. (Activision Blizzard) is a worldwide publisher of online, personal computer (PC), console, handheld, and mobile interactive entertainment products.



Has ATVI Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Nokia Corporation (ADR)(NYSE:NOK) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 9.75 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 31.87 million shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $4.01 for the day and its closing price was $3.98 after gaining +0.25% for the day.



Nokia Corporation (Nokia) has three operating segments: Devices & Services; NAVTEQ, and Nokia Siemens Networks.



Will NOK Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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