Investor's Alert: Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS), Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), Cubist Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CBST), Fortinet Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS), Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), Cubist Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CBST), Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).



Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS), decreased -11.60% and closed at $64.99 on a traded volume of 1.18 million shares, in comparison to 406,246 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 306.19%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and its total outstanding shares are 30.17million.



Will CLVS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Clovis Oncology, Inc. is a United States-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops anti-cancer agents. It focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe and additional international markets.



Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), plunged -0.59% and closed at $72.52 on a traded volume of 1.17 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.80 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up5.35%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $72.32 and $73.22.



Has ADP Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) is a provider of business outsourcing solutions. ADP offers a wide range of human resource, payroll, tax and benefits administration solutions from a single source.



Cubist Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CBST), jumped up 2.08% and closed at $65.68. So far in three months, the stock is up 32.88%. The 52-week range for the stock is $38.53 and $66.68 and during the previous trading session it marked$65.72 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $64.31 and the overall traded volume that day was 1.17 million shares.



Will CBST Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Cubist Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Cubist) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of therapies to treat serious medical conditions in acutely ill patients who are hospitalized or are being treated in other acute care settings.



Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) after opening its shares at the price of $20.39, jumped up-0.05% to close the day at $20.38. The stock ended on a traded volume of 1.16 million shares, in comparison to 1.45 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $16.47 and $26.41 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $20.53. It started the day at $20.39.



Will FTNT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Fortinet, Inc. (Fortinet) provides network security solutions. Through the Company’s products and subscription services, Fortinet provides integrated and protection against security threats for enterprises, service providers and governmental entities worldwide.



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