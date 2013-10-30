Investor's Alert: Compuware Corporation (NASDAQ:CPWR), Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC), Rentech, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTK), Hercules Offshore, Inc. (NASDAQ:HERO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Compuware Corporation (NASDAQ:CPWR), Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC), Rentech, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTK), Hercules Offshore, Inc. (NASDAQ:HERO)



Compuware Corporation (NASDAQ:CPWR) opened its shares at the price of $10.73 for the day. Its closing price was $10.74 after gaining +0.01% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 3.04 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.18 million shares. The beta of CPWR stands at1.23. Compuware Corporation provides services, software, and practices for information technology (IT) organizations worldwide.



Why Should Investors Buy CPWR After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) percentage change surged +0.28% to close at $11.38 with the total traded volume of 3.05 million shares, and average volume of 3.29 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $3.05 - $3.29, while its day lowest price was $11.30 and it hit its day highest price at $11.43. Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts.



Will PSEC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Rentech, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTK) started its trading session with the price of $1.75 and closed at $1.81 by scoring +3.43%. RTK’s stocks traded with total volume of 2.97 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 2.15million shares. The beta of RTK stands at 2.54. Day range of the stock was $1.74 -$1.84. Rentech, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of natural-gas based nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States and Brazil.



For How Long RTK’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Hercules Offshore, Inc. (NASDAQ:HERO) ended its day with the loss of -0.56% and closed at the price of $7.16 after opening at $7.19. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 2.95 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.05 million shares. Hercules Offshore, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides shallow-water drilling and marine services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry worldwide.



Has HERO Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



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