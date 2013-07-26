Investor's Alert - Daimler AG (USA) (OTCMKTS:DDAIF), Panasonic Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS:PCRFY), HARVEY WESTBURY CORP (OTCMKTS:HVYW), National Australia Bank Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NABZY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Daimler AG (USA) (OTCMKTS:DDAIF), Panasonic Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS:PCRFY), HARVEY WESTBURY CORP (OTCMKTS:HVYW), National Australia Bank Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NABZY)



Daimler AG (USA) (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) increased 1.36% and closed at $71.45 on a traded volume of 32,793.00 shares, in comparison to 48,693.00 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 31.95%.

The company has a total market capitalization of $76.38 Billion and its total outstanding shares are 1.07 billion. Daimler AG is a Germany-based company that develops, manufactures and distributes a range of automotive products, mainly passenger cars, trucks, vans and buses, as well as manages the Daimler Group. It also provides financial and other services relating to its automotive businesses.



Panasonic Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) plunged -1.71% and closed at $8.61 on a traded volume of 623,961.00 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 134,348.00 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 18.27%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $8.51 and $8.73. Panasonic Corporation is a Japan-based electronics manufacturer. The Audio-Visual Computer (AVC) Network segment offers audio and video equipment. The Appliance segment provides household air-conditioning machines.



HARVEY WESTBURY CORP (OTCMKTS:HVYW) jumped up 62.50% and closed at $0.0026. So far in three months, the stock is down -48%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.0017 and $0.00031 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.0031. Its introductory price for the day was $0.0081, with the overall traded volume of 20.7 million shares. Harvey Westbury Corp. engages in manufacturing and wholesaling aftermarket automotive products. The company offers waxes and polishes, oil and air filters, antifreeze and battery testers, a carbon monoxide tester, and drain plug series. It sells its products to distributors and retailers. The company is headquartered in Paterson, New Jersey.



National Australia Bank Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NABZY) after opening its shares at the price of $28.36, jumped up 1.46% to close at $28.54 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 36,028.00 shares, in comparison to 44,264.00 shares of average trading volume.

The 52-week range for the stock is $23.74 and $35.40 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $28.66. Its introductory price for the day was $28.36. National Australia Bank Limited provides products, advice and services. In Australia, it operates through National Australia Bank, MLC and UBank. In the United Kingdom, it operates through Clydesdale Bank. In New Zealand, it operates through Bank of New Zealand. In the United States.



