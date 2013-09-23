Investor's Alert - DBS Group Holdings Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DBSDY), ENERGY FUELS INC (OTCMKTS:EFRFF), MediSwipe Inc (OTCMKTS:MWIP), Vapor Corp. (OTCMKTS:VPCO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: DBS Group Holdings Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DBSDY), ENERGY FUELS INC (OTCMKTS:EFRFF), MediSwipe Inc (OTCMKTS:MWIP), Vapor Corp. (OTCMKTS:VPCO).



DBS Group Holdings Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) opened its last trade at the price of $53.33. Its closing price was $53.00 after losing -0.66% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 18.493 shares, while its average trading volume remained 19.516 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.45.



DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides corporate, SME, consumer and wholesale banking services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and rest of the world.



Will DBSDY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



ENERGY FUELS INC (OTCMKTS:EFRFF) percentage change plunged -0.55% to close at $0.180 with the total traded volume of 396.271 shares. That activity was less than average volume of 585.550 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.12 - $0.23, while its day lowest price was $0.18. The share price hit the day highest price of $0.19.



Energy Fuels Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of uranium and vanadium properties in the United States.



Will EFRFF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



MediSwipe Inc (OTCMKTS:MWIP) traded on volume of 1.82 million shares in the last session against average volume of 3.34 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.05 and closed at $0.0422 by scoring -5.80%.In the last three months the stock was up 11.64% while its Day range of the stock was $0.04 - $0.05.



MediSwipe, Inc. provides patient solutions for electronically processing transactions within the healthcare industry in the United States.



Will MWIP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Vapor Corp. (OTCMKTS:VPCO) started its last trading session with the price of $0.99 and closed at $1.00 by scoring 1.52%. The stock traded with total volume of 105.108 shares, while the average trading volume remained 324.056 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 13.41. Day range for the stock was $0.98 and $1.02.



Vapor Corp. designs, markets, and distributes electronic cigarettes and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada.



Will VPCO Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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