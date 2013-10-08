Investor's Alert: DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR), RadioShack Corporation (NYSE:RSH), Universal American Corporation (NYSE:UAM), iShares Gold Trust(ETF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR), RadioShack Corporation (NYSE:RSH), Universal American Corporation (NYSE:UAM), iShares Gold Trust(ETF) (NYSEARCA:IAU).



DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR), decreased -0.51% and closed at $15.76 on a traded volume of 1.74 million shares, in comparison to 3.11 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over0.64%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $5.06 million and its total outstanding shares are 320.93 million.



Will DDR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



DDR Corp.(DDR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring, owning, developing, redeveloping, expanding, leasing and managing shopping centers.



RadioShack Corporation (NYSE:RSH), soared 1.85% and closed at $3.31 on a traded volume of 1.69 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.39 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up5.75%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $3.24 and $3.39.



Will RSH Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



RadioShack Corporation (RadioShack) is engaged in the retail sale of consumer electronics goods and services through its RadioShack store chain. The Company’ segments include U.S. Radioshack Company-Operated Stores and Others.



Universal American Corporation (NYSE:UAM), jumped up1.17% and closed at $7.80. So far in three months, the stock is down -17.89%. The 52-week range for the stock is $7.26 and $11.13 and during the previous trading session it marked$7.91 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $7.69 and the overall traded volume that day was 1.01 million shares.



Will UAM Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Universal American Corp., through its health insurance and managed care subsidiaries, primarily serves the growing Medicare population by providing Medicare Advantage products.



iShares Gold Trust(ETF) (NYSEARCA:IAU) after opening its shares at the price of $12.78, dropped -0.47% to close the day at $12.72. The stock ended on a traded volume of 217,490 shares. The 52-week range for the stock is $11.53 and $17.48 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $12.78. It started the day at $12.78.



Will IAU Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



ishares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust.



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