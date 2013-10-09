Investor's Alert: Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF), Orange SA (ADR) (NYSE:ORAN), WhiteWave Foods Co (NYSE:WWAV), Genco Shipping & Trading Limited

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF), Orange SA (ADR) (NYSE:ORAN), WhiteWave Foods Co (NYSE:WWAV), Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK).



Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF), decreased -2.34% and closed at $17.55 on a traded volume of 2.10 million shares, in comparison to 1.53 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -46.85%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $1.65Billion and its total outstanding shares are94.30 million.



Will DF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Dean Foods Company is a food and beverage company. The Company operates through two segments: Fresh Dairy Direct and The WhiteWave Foods Company (WhiteWave).



Orange SA (ADR) (NYSE:ORAN), soared0.93% and closed at $12.98 on a traded volume of 2.08 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 932,661 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up40.17%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $12.96 and $13.19.



Will ORAN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Orange SA, formerly France Telecom S.A., is an European mobile operator, an asymmetric digital subscriber line (ADSL) Internet access provider in Europe, and telecommunications services provider for multinational businesses under the Orange Business Services brand.



WhiteWave Foods Co (NYSE:WWAV), dropped down -1.50% and closed at $18.37. So far in three months, the stock is up 8.31%. The 52-week range for the stock is $14.22 and $20.63 and during the previous trading session it marked$18.73 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $18.65 and the overall traded volume that day was 2.07 million shares.



Has WWAV Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



WWF Operating Company is a consumer packaged food and beverage company. The Company manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells plant-based foods and beverages, coffee creamers and beverages, and dairy products throughout North America and Europe.



Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) after opening its shares at the price of $3.40, dropped -6.53% to close the day at $3.15. The stock ended on a traded volume of 2.06 million shares, in comparison to 2.91 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $1.12 and $4.98 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $3.45. It started the day at $3.40.



Will GNK Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GS&T) transports iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along worldwide shipping routes through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels.



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