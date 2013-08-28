Investor's Alert - Direxion Daily Emr Mkts Bull 3x Shs (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EDC), Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA), TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL), 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Direxion Daily Emr Mkts Bull 3x Shs (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EDC), Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA), TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL), 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)



Direxion Daily Emr Mkts Bull 3x Shs (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EDC) opened the session at $21.31, remained amid the day range of $20.72 - $21.39, and closed the session at $20.87. The stock showed a negative performance of -7.00% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 1.95 million shares.



Has EDC Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) traded with volume of 1.95 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 720,712 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $16.90 - $21.72. The stock showed a negative movement of -0.74% and closed its session at $21.35. The market capitalization of the stock remained 2.78 billion. Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in North America. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as is involved in other waste disposal and renewable energy production businesses.



Has CVA Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) exchanged 1.92 million shares and the average volume remained 1.68 million shares. The stock dropped -2.48% and closed the session at $48.69. The beta of the stock remained 2.02 and the EPS of the stock remained 3.03. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 413.97 million. TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products that connect and protect the flow of power and data inside the products used by consumers and industries.



Why Should Investors Buy TEL After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



3M Co (NYSE:MMM) gained volume of 1.92 million shares, while the average volume remained 2.22 million shares. The stock decreased -1.40% and finished the session Tuesday at $112.73. The EPS of the stock remained 6.38. The one month of the stock was -3.58% and three month trend remained positive +2.23%. 3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company’s Industrial and Transportation segment offers tapes; coated and non-woven abrasives; adhesives; specialty materials; filtration, energy control, and acoustic systems products.



Will MMM Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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