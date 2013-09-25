Investor's Alert: Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX), RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NASDAQ:RRD), Zalicus Inc (NASDAQ:ZLCS), Rambus Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX), RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NASDAQ:RRD), Zalicus Inc (NASDAQ:ZLCS), Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS).



Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX), decreased -0.08% and closed at $1.19 on a traded volume of 2.04 million shares, in comparison to 2.08 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -58.25%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $217.76million and its total outstanding shares are 182.99million.



Will DVAX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel products to prevent and treat infectious and inflammatory diseases.



RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NASDAQ:RRD), closed at $15.46 on a traded volume of 2.00 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 2.10 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up17.66%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $15.37 and $15.56.



Will RRD Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company provides integrated communication solutions to private and public sectors worldwide.



Zalicus Inc (NASDAQ:ZLCS), dropped down -1.91% and closed at $0.760. So far in three months, the stock is up 43.4%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.43 and $0.93 and during the previous trading session it marked$0.80 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $0.76 and the overall traded volume that day was 1.99 million shares.



Has ZLCS Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Zalicus Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel treatments for patients suffering from pain.



Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) after opening its shares at the price of $8.89, jumped up4.05% to close the day at $9.25. The stock ended on a traded volume of 1.98 million shares, in comparison to 998.519 shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $4.01 and $10.85 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $9.40. It started the day at $8.89.



Why Should Investors Buy RMBS After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Rambus Inc. invents, develops, offers, and licenses technology solutions. The company also develops products and services in security, light-emitting diodes lighting and displays, and immersive mobile media.



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