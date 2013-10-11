Investor's Alert - E-Waste Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:EWSI), Excel Maritime Carriers Ltd (OTCMKTS:EXMCQ), COMPAGNIE GENERALE D (OTCMKTS:MGDDY), ASTELLAS PHARMA INC (OTCMKTS:ALPMY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: E-Waste Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:EWSI), Excel Maritime Carriers Ltd (OTCMKTS:EXMCQ), COMPAGNIE GENERALE D (OTCMKTS:MGDDY), ASTELLAS PHARMA INC (OTCMKTS:ALPMY).



E-Waste Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:EWSI) opened its last trade at the price of $0.04. Its closing price was $0.0408 after gaining 1.75% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2.48 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.50 million shares. E-Waste Systems, Inc. provides waste electric and electronic equipment processing services in the United Kingdom and internationally.



Will EWSI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Excel Maritime Carriers Ltd (OTCMKTS:EXMCQ) percentage change surged 6.59% to close at $0.291 with the total traded volume of 654.897 shares while its average volume of 1.33 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.03 - $1.30 while its day lowest price was $0.27. The share price hit the day highest price of $0.31. Excel Maritime Carriers Ltd. provides sea borne dry bulk cargo transportation services worldwide.



Will EXMCQ Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



COMPAGNIE GENERALE D (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) traded on volume of 93.913 shares in the last session against average volume of 47.505 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $21.21 and closed at $21.45 by scoring 3.52%. In the last three months the stock was up 14.1% while its 52 week range of the stock was $15.29 - $22.65. Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of tires worldwide.



Will MGDDY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



ASTELLAS PHARMA INC (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) started its last trading session with the price of $12.69 and closed at $12.79 by scoring 4.07%. The stock traded with total volume of 84.367 shares, while the average trading volume remained 63.448 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 0.39. Day range for the stock was $12.63 and $12.83. Astellas Pharma Inc. manufactures, markets, and imports/exports pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company primarily focuses on various therapeutic areas of urology, immunology and infectious diseases, oncology, neuroscience, and diabetes mellitus complications and kidney diseases.



Will ALPMY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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